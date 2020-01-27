Serena Williams’s coach reveals how she has reacted to early Australian Open 2020 exit

Serena Williams’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou has revealed that the tennis great is angry after her early Australian Open 2020 exit. The American superstar lost to China’s Wang Qiang 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 in the third round of the year’s first Grand Slam.

Mouratoglou claimed that the 38-year-old tennis star is angry with her performance, which he completely understands. He added that this, in the long run, is going to help as she will return with all guns blazing. Williams is still stuck on 23 Grand Slam titles, one short of Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.

“I completely get that she is angry, I’m disappointed too – it’s normal,” Mouratoglou said as per EssentiallySports.com.

“But this is going to help, because for sure she is going to go back to work even harder. She wants to win a grand slam again, she wants to win several if possible. She will work very hard for that and will work hard every single match.

“We’re not worried. We just need to understand, find solutions, go back to work – which we will do soon because Serena wants it and we will do everything we can to get it.”

The Chinese tennis star, who got the better of Williams, lost to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the fourth round of the competition.