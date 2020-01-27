WATCH: Nick Kyrgios in tears while paying homage to Kobe Bryant at Australian Open 2020

Australia’s tennis star Nick Kyrgios broke down in tears while paying tribute to basketball great Kobe Bryant. The 41-year-old passed away along with his daughter and three others in a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

Kyrgios came to the court for the fourth-round clash against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open 2020 on Monday wearing the shirt of Las Angeles (LA) Lakers with the name of Bryant printed on it in tribute to one of the most successful players in the history of American sport.

While doing so, Kyrgios also broke down in tears before settling down for the warmup for the big clash against the world number one.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Bryant was riding in an S-76 helicopter on Sunday when it crashed and burst into flames amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, roughly 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The flight manifest listed nine people on board – one pilot and eight passengers – and none of them survived the accident, as per the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, was also confirmed dead.

Bryant is one of the most successful players in the history of NBA after having won five titles with the LA Lakers and was also named the NBA Most Valuable Player back in 2008.