Sandgren opens up about expectations for quarterfinals clash against Federer at Australian Open 2020

America’s tennis star Tennys Sandgren has revealed that he is excited to face the world number three Roger Federer in the quarterfinals at the Australian Open 2020. The 28-year-old book his spot in the last-eight at the first Grand Slam of the year with a win over Italy’s Fabio Fognini in Melbourne on Sunday.

While talking to the media as quoted by the Express, Sandgren revealed that it will be ‘incredibly special’ to face the 20-time Grand Slam winner, more so after not being able to play against current world number one Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2019.

“It would be very special, very special,” said Sandgren. “I was kicking myself that I lost to a too good Sam Querrey at Wimbledon in the round of 16 because I would have played Rafa [Nadal] in the quarters. That would have been very special. I was a little upset I wasn’t able to get to that match. So obviously it would be incredibly special to be able to play [Federer] at least once in my career. To play him on a big staging like quarters of a slam would be a ton of fun really. Against Roger I feel like I’m the underdog in that match-up.”

Sandgren is currently ranked 100 on the ATP men’s singles rankings whereas his highest ranking was 41 which he registered in January 2019.