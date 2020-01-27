Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer results and form ahead of quarter-final with Tennys Sandgren

We take a closer look at Roger Federer’s form ahead of his last-eight meeting with Tennys Sandgren.
It is getting to the business end of the Australian Open for Roger Federer, who meets Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.
Federer banished the demons of last year’s shock fourth-round exit by topping Marton Fucsovics in Melbourne on Sunday.
A 20-time grand slam winner and six-time champion at Melbourne Park, Swiss maestro Federer is eyeing his first major title since the 2018 Australian Open.
As Federer prepares for the last eight, we look at the 38-year-old’s form.
Just so good to watch @rogerfederer | #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/BblEcSqwG6
— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 26, 2020
Form and results
R1: bt Johnson 6-3 6-2 6-2
R2: bt Krajinovic 6-1 6-4 6-1
R3: bt Millman 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 4-6 7-6 (10-8)
R4: bt Fucsovics 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2
Draw
What he said
“I’m very happy how I’m feeling considering my age, considering everything I’ve gone through throughout my career. The toughness of the first real tough match of the season for me after having not played these kinds of matches for some time, it’s nice to see that the work I did in the off-season paid off.”