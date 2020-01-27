Former World No.1 Jim Courier has claimed that Roger Federer could be unhappy with the Australian Open tennis balls, as they suit Novak Djokovic’s playing style more.

The Swiss legend is well known for his ability to play in fast, bouncy conditions but in the ongoing Grand Slam tournament, he has not been gifted with much luck from the courts or the balls so far.

The weather conditions in Melbourne, which have been extremely variant on each day of the tournament so far, have adversely affected the speed of the balls.

During the hot days, the balls tend to fly off the courts and bounce much higher, but in the much cooler night sessions which Federer joked were “frosty” in a recent press conference, the tempo is slowed down.

Serena Williams – Australian Open 2020 Profile

In the ongoing Australian Open, the 20-time Grand Slam winner has played three of his four matches in the prime evening slot and as a result, Courier believes that he is not happy with the balls.

“Roger [Federer] is probably not very happy about the balls as they get big and heavy after just a couple of games,” he said, before adding:

“The balls are heavy and they are not bouncing up and I think the court suits Djokovic better.”

“Rafa [Nadal] would have been the favourite against most of the people but not if he faces Novak Djokovic in the final again, due to the same reason”.

Daniil Medvedev – Australian Open 2020 Profile

Earlier, after his second-round win over Filip Krajinovic, Federer himself had spoken on how the conditions at Melbourne affected the speed of the balls used.

“These conditions here, especially in the night or under the roof where I’ve played twice now, you can start seeing the ball extremely clear as there’s no wind, no shade and sun,” the 38-year-old said, before adding:

“It does feel sometimes like a bit of a clay court where you can maneuver your opponent around until he’s not there any more, and you can just – I don’t want to say you can hit it in the open court, but it’s easier to construct the point and end up with a winner.”

“Whereas if it’s faster, you have to hit it on the back foot sometimes. You hit it late and you hope it stays in,” he explained further, before concluding:

“This is why you see us either having a lot of unforced errors or a lot of winners.”

Quotes via Express.