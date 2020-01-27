On Monday, Austrian star Dominic Thiem defeated Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-4. 6-4 in straight sets in the fourth round of the ongoing Australian Open 2020, to advance to the quarter-finals.

Later on the same day, Spanish legend and reigning World No.1 Rafael Nadal will take on Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in another fourth-round clash at the Australian Open, and the winner of the game will face Thiem in the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Thiem himself has opened up on the prospect of facing either of the two superstars, saying that he is more interested to watch the game between both of them rather than to be fussed about who he will play next.

“I’m so happy because I’m for the first time in the quarter-finals here,” he said after beating Monfils.

“I couldn’t be happier to be done, to be in the quarter-finals. It doesn’t matter who I face.”

“I will watch and relax from home with the pressure completely off. It is going to be such an entertaining contest. May the better one win tonight,” he added further.

The 26-year-old was one of the pre-tournament favourites to challenge the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Nadal for the title. And he feels his level is improving the more he progresses into the draw.

“I mean, already yesterday practised and today the warm-up, I had a great feeling of the strokes,” Thiem explained.

“Was feeling physically very good, and also the way the match went with the early break in all three sets went almost everything in my direction,” he added further, before concluding:

“I played a very, very good match today from the beginning to the end, and that’s why, I mean, it’s easy to say that it was by far the best from this Australian Open yet.”

