Roger Federer makes surprising admission about his quarterfinals opponent at Australian Open 2020

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has expressed surprise that his quarterfinals opponent at the Australian Open 2020 Tennys Sandgren does not rank higher in the ATP rankings. The 38-year-old will face the 28-year-old in the last-eight encounter at the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne on Tuesday.

While talking to the media after beating Hungary’s Márton Fucsovics in the fourth-round clash on Sunday, Federer expressed his opinion that Sandgren should be ranked higher because he is a much better player than his ATP rankings suggest.

“I wonder why he’s not ranked higher, to be honest,” said Federer as quoted by Tennis 365. “Every time I see him play, I feel like he plays very well. He’s got a lot of stuff in his game that he’s deserving of being higher. I didn’t follow him that closely. I mean, I remember he played Chung in the quarters the last time I played the semis, to play Chung with his blisters and all that. I remember watching that closely because I was going to maybe play the winner.”

Sandgren is currently ranked 100 on the ATP men’s singles rankings whereas his highest ranking was 41 which he registered in January 2019.

America’s tennis star will take part in only his second Grand Slam quarterfinals in the match against the current world number three on Tuesday.