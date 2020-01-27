Australian Open |

Fans slam Australian Open star for ‘dreadful’ act against Ashleigh Barty

On Sunday, Australian star Ashleigh Barty defeated Alison Riske 6-3, 1-6. 6-4 in the fourth round to reach the quarter-finals of the ongoing Australian Open 2020.

Thanks to her win, the reigning world No.1 also became the first local back-to-back Australian Open women’s quarter-finalist since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

One of the biggest talking points of Barty’s win was her opponent Alison Riske’s continuous grunting, which has not gone well with most fans.

Highlights – Ashleigh Barty vs Alison Riske

While they were extremely happy for Barty, they were pretty unimpressed by Riske’s display, as she constantly let out a loud shriek after hitting the ball.

Fans immediately flocked to social media with complaints against the US star, as some of them also called for grunting to be banned. Most of them described it as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘dreadful’, as you can see from the reactions found on Twitter shared right below:

Barty hoping Kvitova won’t ‘break her heart’ when they meet in the quarterfinal

Meanwhile, Barty’s victory against Riske resulted in the 23-year-old getting drawn against Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Australian Open 2020.

Kvitova previously faced the Queenslander at the same stage at Melbourne Park last year, where she won very easily.

This time, however, the local star is expected to avenge last year’s loss against the former World No.2, thanks to her current form in her home tournament.

