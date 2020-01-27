On Sunday, Australian star Ashleigh Barty defeated Alison Riske 6-3, 1-6. 6-4 in the fourth round to reach the quarter-finals of the ongoing Australian Open 2020.

Thanks to her win, the reigning world No.1 also became the first local back-to-back Australian Open women’s quarter-finalist since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

One of the biggest talking points of Barty’s win was her opponent Alison Riske’s continuous grunting, which has not gone well with most fans.

Highlights – Ashleigh Barty vs Alison Riske

While they were extremely happy for Barty, they were pretty unimpressed by Riske’s display, as she constantly let out a loud shriek after hitting the ball.

Fans immediately flocked to social media with complaints against the US star, as some of them also called for grunting to be banned. Most of them described it as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘dreadful’, as you can see from the reactions found on Twitter shared right below:

Is this grunting at every hit in 🎾 really necessary? Seems ridiculous and a distraction to the opponent 🤔 #ausopen — Sophie Elsworth (@sophieelsworth) January 26, 2020

I wish just once Barry would Bronx cheer Riske with an imitation of her absurd shriek to put her off mid point. #BartyParty #ausopen — BRENDAN CASEY (@BrendoCasey) January 26, 2020

Only negative thing about watching Ash Barty play is having to do it with the volume on 0 as I'm already sick of Riske's grunting #BartyParty #AusOpen #Barty — MrKornholio (@MrKornholio) January 26, 2020

I like Riske, but yeah, they should actually ban consistent grunting. #AusOpen https://t.co/Fec4LmSjuQ — David Sweetnam (@GetIntoEnglish) January 26, 2020

Can someone tell Riske to stop the grunting #AusOpen — Catherine Pitt 👻 (@Canraider) January 26, 2020

Can Riske have a noise violation for grunting please? #AusOpen — Timmy (@timmy56125004) January 26, 2020

Wish Riske would stop with the grunting. Come on Ash Barty. — Kehani Hancock (@KehaniH) January 26, 2020

Great match between #Barty and #Riske but is anyone else going bonkers over Riske’s grunting? Navratilova hit a ball harder than anyone but didn’t grunt and neither is Barty. Think I’ll turn the sound off. #AusOpen #quietplease — Leemac (@LeeMckerracher) January 26, 2020

How is it that #Riske is allowed to make all that racket but the crowd has to stay silent?!? #ashbarty #AusOpen — Dazza (@dazfl) January 26, 2020

The shrieking from Riske is bloody dreadful and getting worse as the match goes on #BartyParty #AusOpen — Pete Oliver (@TheVoon) January 26, 2020

Barty hoping Kvitova won’t ‘break her heart’ when they meet in the quarterfinal

Meanwhile, Barty’s victory against Riske resulted in the 23-year-old getting drawn against Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Australian Open 2020.

Kvitova previously faced the Queenslander at the same stage at Melbourne Park last year, where she won very easily.

This time, however, the local star is expected to avenge last year’s loss against the former World No.2, thanks to her current form in her home tournament.