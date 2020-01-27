On Sunday, Swiss legend Roger Federer beat Martin Fucsovics 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round to advance to the quarter-finals of the ongoing Australian Open 2020.

And following his loss to Federer, Fucsovics has pleaded with the former World No.1 not to retire soon, so that he can another chance to beat him.

Federer reveals how he had to ‘figure out’ Fucsovics in the heat of battle

“I hope he will continue playing for one or two more years so I can beat him,” the Hungarian star said while speaking to reporters after the game.

And it appears that he could get his wish fulfilled soon, as Federer seemed to confirm that he will be playing for at least another year before considering retirement.

During his on-court interview with another former World No.1 John McEnroe, the 20-time Grand Slam champion announced that he would like it if he can return to the Melbourne Park in 2021, to play the next season’s Australian Open as well.

“Hopefully next year, I will see you here on Australia Day, I know I would like that,” he said.

The Swiss legend also praised Fucsovics for his ability on court, despite getting defeated by him.

Highlights – Marton Fucsovics vs Roger Federer

“I think he’s just a very steady player,” he said, before adding:

“You know what you’re going to get. He’s not going to, per se, surprise you other than maybe just the continuous strength that he shows mentally, physically, all that stuff.”

“He really played a great tournament. He beat three young guys, through a tough section, to make it to the fourth round,” Federer concluded.

Quotes via Express.