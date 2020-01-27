Australian Open 2020 Day 8: Match schedule, live stream, time & order of play

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its seventh day with some high profile matches scheduled for the day. The biggest match of the day is undoubtedly the clash between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios.

Here is the full schedule of the Day 8 of the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open 2020 Day 8 Order of Play

Rod Laver Arena

From 11:00 AM local time (8 AM SGT)

E. Mertens (16) v S. Halep (4)

Not before 12:00 PM local time (9 AM SGT)

G. Monfils (10) v D. Thiem (5)

G. Muguruza v K. Bertens (9)

From 7 PM local time (4 PM SGT)

R. Nadal (1) v N. Kyrgios (23)

A. Bublik/M. Kukushkin v J. Duckworth/M. Polmans

Margaret Court Arena

From 11:00 AM local time (8 AM SGT)

P. Cash\M. Woodforde v T. Muster/M. Wilander (Legends)

Not before 12 PM (9 AM SGT)

S. Bolelli/B. Paire v H. Kontinen/J. Struff

Not before 3 PM local time (12 PM SGT)

D. Medvedev (4) v S. Wawrinka (15)

Not before 5 PM local time (2 PM SGT)

A. Kerber (17) v A. Pavlyuchenkova (30)

Melbourne Arena

From 11 AM local time (8 AM SGT)

T. Haas/M. Philippoussis v H. Leconte/T. Woodbridge (Legends)

Not before 12:30 PM local time (9:30 AM SGT)

A. Kontaveit (28) v I. Swiatek

B. Bryan (13)/M. Bryan (13) v I. Dodig (4)/F. Polasek (4)

C. Gauff/C. McNally v S. Aoyama (10)/E. Shibahara (10)

Not before 6:30 PM local time (3:30 AM SGT)

A. Rublev (17) v A. Zverev (7)

