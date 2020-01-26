Australian Open 2020: Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its latter phase with the fourth round matches in both the singles category scheduled for day seven and eight of the Grand Slam.

‘We might not like each other but we have mutual respect’ – Kyrgios on Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios are set to go head to head in what would be the most high profile match of the Australian Open 2020 yet. The Australian has constantly mocked Nadal, directly or indirectly, but right after qualifying for the fourth round of the tournament, he was full of praise for the Spaniard, calling him ‘arguably the greatest of all time’.

“Whatever happens between us, he’s an amazing player. Arguably greatest of all time. Not thinking about that right now, thinking about my legs, get an ice bath, get some food. He’s a champion. I’ll do everything I can now, hopefully I can give everything I have,” Kyrgios said.

When to watch?

The Australian Open 2020 encounter between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will take place on January 27, 2020 and is scheduled to start not before 4 PM SGT. The Rod Laver Arena will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from Southeast Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the Australian Open 2020 action.

