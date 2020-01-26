Roger Federer reveals reason behind slow start in Australian Open 2020 fourth-round win over Marton Fucsovics

Roger Federer underwent a slow start but bounced back quickly to win the next three sets to defeat Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. After the encounter, the Swiss tennis great revealed the reason behind his slow start.

Nadal admits he ‘stayed late to watch Federer’s comeback’

Federer revealed that his third-round encounter vs John Millman took away his confidence which is why he struggle at the start. However, he made a swift comeback to win the next three sets easily and qualify for the quarterfinal, where he will face Tennys Sandgren.

“It was a tough start,” he said. “I thought that Marton played clean. I struggled with the rest of the Millman match, that took my confidence away a little bit, he was battering me from the baseline.

“It took some time and I looked to mix it up a little bit more. I had to figure it out, had a good start to the second set and kicked on from there. The morning after Jonny’s match and this morning I lied in bed for an hour was like ‘When am I going to stand up; one, two, three’.

“But I was able to recover and play a good match. I am sure I am going to feel better with every day that goes by and I’ll be fine for the next match that’s for sure.”

Highlights – Marton Fucsovics vs Roger Federer