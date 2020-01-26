WATCH: Roger Federer’s hilarious reply when asked about his Australian Open quarter-final opponent Tennys Sandgren

Roger Federer booked his spot in the quarter-final of Australian Open 2020 after a four-set win over Márton Fucsovics in the fourth round. He will now face America’s Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-final of the Grand Slam.

When asked about his next opponent and his unique name after the fourth round win, Federer hilariously replied, “He was not going to be a baseball player that’s for sure with that name,” Federer joked.

“It’s unreal.

“I am looking forward to playing against him. I have never played against Tennys, I have played a lot of tennis in my life but never against Tennys,” he added.

"I've played a lot of tennis in my life but never against Tennys." 😂@rogerfederer previews (almost) his next match up with Tennys Sandgren. #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/SNg43HP9EY — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2020



Federer also gave the reason behind his slow start in the match as he lost the first set before winning the next three convincingly to close the match and book his place in the QFs of the Australian Open.

“It was a tough start,” he said. “I thought that Marton played clean. I struggled with the rest of the Millman match, that took my confidence away a little bit, he was battering me from the baseline.

“It took some time and I looked to mix it up a little bit more. I had to figure it out, had a good start to the second set and kicked on from there.

“The morning after Jonny’s match and this morning I lied in bed for an hour was like ‘When am I going to stand up; one, two, three’.

“But I was able to recover and play a good match.

“I am sure I am going to feel better with every day that goes by and I’ll be fine for the next match that’s for sure.”

Highlights – Marton Fucsovics vs Roger Federer