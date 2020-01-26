Fans hail Roger Federer as he goes through to quarter-final of Australian Open 2020

Roger Federer qualified for the quarter-final of the Australian Open 2020 with a four-set win over Hungary’s Márton Fucsovics in the fourth round of the tournament. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate Federer’s win and congratulate him on yet another AO quarter-final.

The Legendary Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Rivalry – Australian Open Moments

Here are some of the best tweets as the Swiss tennis great qualified for the last eight of the Australian Open 2020 in style.

Never 👏 In 👏 Doubt 👏@rogerfederer comes from a set down to advance to his 1️⃣5️⃣th #AusOpen quarterfinal, def. Marton Fucsovics 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/p5ISTPGkP5 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2020

Rodger Federer when asked how does it feel to have to play someone named Tennys in the #AusOpen QF – ” I have never played against tennis” — abhinn (@abhinn) January 26, 2020

The vibe and sound of every stadium when Federer playing is a sight to savour#Ausopen — AayushKataria (@aayush11kataria) January 26, 2020

Roger Federer has now made the QFs at the #AUSOpen 15 times. That’s an AO record! — Natalie Yoannidis (@NatYoannidisFOX) January 26, 2020

YESSSS!! C’mon!! Not bad for a 38 yr old to recover and win his next match!! 😉🙂💪 @rogerfederer https://t.co/w9Y6GuOS8U — RFan 20 (@RFislife) January 26, 2020

@rogerfederer What a match today. What selection of shots! What deftness of touch! Absolutely marvelous to watch. A treat to my eyes! A treat to my boring Sunday! The love of my life. — Waleed Nazir Latoo (@waleed_latoo) January 26, 2020

Last time Federer beat Fucsovics in the 4th round of the #AusOpen he went on to win whole thing. Déjà by perhaps 👀👀👀 — Siale Langi (@sting_langi) January 26, 2020

Why noone else can be the GOAT?

EVEN if Novak or Nadal get to 20 slams, they are unlikely to match all the other stats that Roger has achieved. #federer #AusOpen — Madhumita (@madhuchak) January 26, 2020

Roger Federer’s maiden Australian Open triumph – Australian Open Moments