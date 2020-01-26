Nadal coach opens up about expected hostile atmosphere for Kyrgios clash at Australian Open 2020

Rafael Nadal coach Carlos Moya has reiterated that the world number one is not worried about facing Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open 2020 in front of a hostile crowd. The duo will clash in the fourth-round tie at the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne on Monday.

Nadal defeated fellow countryman Pablo Carreño Busta in the third-round in straight sets with the score of 6-1, 6-2 and 6-4 whereas Kyrgios defeated Russia’s Karen Khachanov in a five-set thriller with the score of 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7 and 7-6 on Saturday.

This will be the eighth meeting between both players where Nadal has a slight advantage with four wins compared to three from the Australian tennis star.

Moya, while talking to the Spanish media as cited by Daily Express, suggested that the camp of the 19-time Grand Slam winner is not at all concerned with the atmosphere for the much-awaited tie.

“We are not worried about the environment because Rafa is used to it,” said Moya. “It will be a bit like in the Davis Cup. But Nadal also has his audience and is very dear here. He has earned respect and the Australian public is very respectful. But there will be more fans in favour of Kyrgios.”