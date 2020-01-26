Roger Federer believes Australian Open 2020 is perfect stage to win his 21st Grand Slam

Tennis great Roger Federer has stated that the Australian Open 2020 is the perfect stage to win his 21st Grand Slam title. The Swiss last Grand Slam title win came in Melbourne two years ago in 2018 when he defeated Marin Cilic in a five-setter final.

Federer is currently facing Hungary’s Márton Fucsovics in the fourth round of the AO 2020. The 38-year-old was in conversation with Eurosport when he highlighted how he defended his Australian Open title in 2018 to reach the magical figure of 20 Grand Slams.

Since then he has failed to win any other Grand Slam but believes this is the perfect stage to win number 21. Whether or not he manages to do it remains to be seen.

“This is the following year when I was able to defend my title again in five sets against Cilic, also a great guy and I got my sixth Australian Open,” he said on Eurosport.

“I was so happy. I played great tennis throughout the tournament and I came up with some great shots, great picks ups there. You have to. The Australian Open demands that from you. I think if I’m not mistaken this was the last time I won a Grand Slam so it’s time again to do it.”