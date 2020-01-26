Coco Gauff opens up about her journey at Australian Open 2020

America’s young tennis star Coco Gauff has opened up about her journey at the Australian Open 2020. The 15-year-old lost her fourth-round tie against fellow American Sofia Kenin in a tensed battle with the score of 7-6, 6-3 and 6-0 in Melbourne on Sunday.

While talking to the media after the match, Gauff expressed pride while evaluating her performances at the first Grand Slam of the year where she was making her debut appearance.

Rafael Nadal – Australian Open 2020 Profile

“I couldn’t really write this,” said emotional Gauff as quoted by AFP. “I don’t think anybody could really write how this past couple months have gone. I still have so much I feel like I can get better on. Even my parents, my team, they all believe I can get better. I don’t even think this is close to a peak for me, even though I’m doing well right now.”

Gauff produced arguably one of the biggest upset of the tournament so far as she defeated the defending champion Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the third-round clash with the score of 6-3 and 6-4 on Friday.

Petra Kvitova – Australian Open 2020 Profile

Osaka was not the only high-profile name who crashed out of the tournament after facing defeat against young Gauff as former world number one Venus Williams faced a similar fate in the opening-round encounter of the mega-event.