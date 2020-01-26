Nadal’s preparation ahead of Kyrgios tie at Australian Open 2020 concerns seven-time Grand Slam winner

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander has expressed concerns regarding the preparation of world number one Rafael Nadal ahead of his much-awaited clash against Nick Kyrgios a the Australian Open 2020. The Spaniard will face the local favourite in the fourth-round at the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne on Monday.

Nadal defeated fellow countryman Pablo Carreño Busta in the third-round in straight sets with the score of 6-1, 6-2 and 6-4 whereas Kyrgios defeated Russia’s Karen Khachanov in a five-set thriller with the score of 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7 and 7-6 on Saturday.

This will be the eighth meeting between both players where Nadal has a slight advantage with four wins compared to three from the Australian tennis star.

However, Wilander while talking to Eurosport cited by Express, expressed concerns regarding the preparation of the 19-time Grand Slam winner for the match against the 24-year-old.

“You have to look at Rafa’s results in the tournament and say, overall, it’s been OK which is all he’s looking for,” he said. “But at the same time, you throw in a match like he did against [Federico] Delbonis, then have a cold, serious problems with the balls which weren’t flying and fluffing up. You then have a match like he did today where he plays great, he’s playing somebody he knows, and then you play Nick Kyrgios. There’s nothing [to suggest] that you’ve done [enough] in the first three rounds that’s going to prepare you for [a match against] Nick Kyrgios.”