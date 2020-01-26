Ahead of his upcoming Australian Open 2020 quarter-final clash against Milos Raonic, defending champion Novak Djokovic has revealed which of his opponent’s attributes causes him to worry the most.

The reigning World No.2 revealed that he expects Raonic to serve ‘missiles’ at him during their game – with reference to the Canadian’s lightning-fast serves.

“Quite a different match up to the one today,” Djokovic said, before adding:

“Milos [Raonic] is one of the tallest and strongest physically guys on the tour.”

“He has one of the strongest serves and I have got to be ready for missiles coming from his side of the net.”

“I have played him here four or five years ago in the quarters and I remember it really well.”

“Obviously playing night and day conditions are different so it depends when we play but one of the key elements of the game will be how I’m returning and how confident I am on my service games.”

“When someone serves like him it puts a lot of pressure on you but I am really glad to see him healthy and playing on a really good level again,” he explained further, before concluding:

“He is a great guy, I have known him for many years and we speak the same language. It is nice to see him in the quarters.”

Quotes via Express.