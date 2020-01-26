Former World No.1 Jim Courier has revealed that he expects Novak Djokovic to prevail over Rafael Nadal, should both players reach the final of the Australian Open 2020.

“Rafa [Nadal] would have been the favourite against most of the players but not if he faces Novak Djokovic in the final again,” Courier said, before adding:

“The balls are heavy and they are not bouncing up and I think the court suits Djokovic better.”

“Roger Federer is probably not very happy about the balls either, as they get big and heavy after just a couple of games,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Nadal is all set to face Aussie star Nick Kyrgios in the Australian Open round-of-16, and Courier revealed that Kyrgios’ short break in the fourth set of his third-round clash against Karen Khachanov, changed the fate of the game for both himself and his opponent.

The World No.26 had surprised the crowd by grabbing a towel from his kit before giving it to Khachanov to clean up a few bird droppings that had fallen on his side of the court.

Courier opined that it was a smart tactic from him to break the tension of the moment and thereby help him focus.

“He is going to come over here and take care of business,” the 49-year-old had said, before adding:

“Nick would go on to win that match and win the tournament by the way.”

Quotes via Tennis World USA.