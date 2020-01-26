Former world no.1 reveals what Rafael Nadal should expect against Nick Kyrgios at Australian Open 2020

Former world number one Mats Wilander has revealed that Rafael Nadal should expect a tough battle against Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open 2020. The duo will clash in the fourth-round tie at the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne on Monday.

Thiem with a cute koala – as Australian Open stars pose with snakes, wallabies and more

This will be the eighth meeting between both players where Nadal have a slight advantage with four wins compared to three from the Australian tennis star.

However, Wilander while talking to Eurosport cited by Express, suggested that the current world number one should expect a tough battle against the 26th seed and also highlighted why the Spaniard will find it hard to compete against the 24-year-old.

Shopping “Melbourne” at the Australian Open

“A match against Kyrgios is absolutely the worst match-up for Rafa Nadal, for many reasons,” said Wilander. “The biggest reason being that he serves so well and there are not many long rallies. The other reason is that he can play from the baseline. He has unbelievably good hands and he has great ground-strokes. It’s just can he last? So you can’t just get the ball back in play, you are not going to dictate everything as Nick has a big forehand. Rafa won’t get any rhythm from Nick’s serve. He then has to hold serve while not having any rhythm. And then the last thing is that Kyrgios’ mindset is different to everyone else.”