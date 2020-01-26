Reigning World No.2 and defending champion of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic has hailed US legend, Andre Agassi, as one of the most influential people in his career.

In case you do not remember, the Serbian star displayed utter domination between 2015 and 2016, after which he suffered from a serious dip in form. In 2017, he retired from the Wimbledon before calling off his entire season. The same year, he also parted ways with his former coaches, Marian Vajda and Boris Becker.

Djokovic plays tennis with fans

His body was also not kind to him as he suffered from recurring bouts of injury to his elbow, which played a major role in his decline. Later, he took the decision to join forces with the eight-time Grand Slam champion Agassi – and recently, while speaking to The New York Times, the 32-year-old himself reflected upon the importance that the former World No.1 had in his tennis career.

“He (Andre Agassi) was one of the very influential people in my life, who actually allowed me to come to all of these realizations even more,” Djokovic said, before adding:

“If you see things from a larger perspective, it’s quite interestingly the same in terms of understanding what the next step in life is. I will eternally be grateful to him.”

Highlights – Yoshihito Nishioka vs Novak Djokovic

However, during the French Open in 2018, things started to fall apart between the duo. “With Andre, it was a tough period for me. I was six months away from tennis because of my elbow,” he mentioned before explaining further:

“Then I had to work on my way back to the tour, then surgery came two months later. Then followed by its recovery. Those kinds of circumstances were not really in favour of my relationship and collaboration with Andre.”

Quotes via Essentially Sports.