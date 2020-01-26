Novak Djokovic reveals secret behind continues success of ‘Big Three’ in tennis

World number two Novak Djokovic has revealed the reason for their continued dominance of Big Three in the world of tennis. Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have already cemented their spot in the fourth-round at the Australian Open 2020.

Djokovic, who is defending his men’s singles titles at the first Grand Slam of the year, while talking to Eurosport as cited by Express, suggested that in his opinion, the reason behind continued dominance of the Big Three is because of their willingness to continue improving despite being at the twilight of their career.

“I think everyone is different,” said Djokovic. “It is really difficult for me to speak on behalf of the other players. But it is true that Nadal, Federer and myself have been trying to improve throughout our entire career. I think that doesn’t change because it is a champion’s mentality of wanting to be a step ahead of the next generation or whoever is behind.”

He added: “And I think because of the quality of the tennis of the next generation they have forced us to look even more seriously into our games and understand what it takes to get to the next level. I think that’s what allowed us to stay in the top spots.”