Hungarian tennis star Marton Fucsovics will face Roger Federer in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2020 on Sunday – and with only a few hours remaining for the match to begin, he has fired a strong warning at the former World No.1.

To be frank, Fucsovics has been the dark horse of the Australian Open 2020 so far. The 27-year-old started the competition as unseeded and relatively unknown, but went on defeat 13th seed Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-7, 6-1, 7-6 in the first round.

In the second and third rounds, he managed easy wins over Jannik Sinner and Tommy Paul, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 and 6-1, 6-1, 6-4 respectively – thereby setting up the upcoming round-of-16 clash with Federer.

And before the match, the World No.67 revealed what is going on in his mind, while speaking in an interview with SRF Sport. He also said that he has previously practised with the 20-time Grand Slam winner and his team.

“We practised five days together before the US open in Zurich. I was outside the top 100 at this time and my game improved a lot, I got along very well with Severin [Luthi – the Swiss tennis coach] and the team but when we will play on Sunday there will be no friendship,” he said.

He further added that he believes that he is playing the best tennis of his career currently – which in turn, is hard to deny given his current form at the ongoing Australian Open 2020.

Federer, meanwhile, laboured to a win against John Millman in the tournament’s third round on Friday, winning the final set 7-6 on super tie-breaker after losing the first and fourth sets to the Australia international. That might also give some additional boost to Fucsovics as he gets ready to face him in first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Quotes via Essentially Sports.