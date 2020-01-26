On Saturday the 25th of January, Australian star Nick Kyrgios defeated Karen Khachanov in the third round of the Australian Open 2020, to set up a round-0f-16 clash against Spanish legend Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios won 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-6 as the final set ended in a super tie-breaker. While he scored 10 points in the super tie-breaker, Khachanov scored only two points lesser – indicating as to how close the Australia international’s win was.

Kyrgios on triumphing over Khachanov in thriller and facing Nadal next

During the match, the 24-year-old also showed off a previously unseen ability not to let setbacks rattle him against his Russian opponent.

There were times when Kyrgios had genuine cause to be annoyed – for instance when he was awarded a time violation for taking too long between points after cutting his finger.

So when Khachanov asked for some time to clean up some bird droppings which had landed just inside the baseline with the match evenly poised in the fifth set, all eyes were on Kyrgios who was expected to protest against it.

However, the World No.26 surprised the crowd by grabbing a towel from his kit, giving it to Khachanov to clean up the mess.

Meanwhile, on commentary for Channel 9, former World No.1 Jim Courier defined that as the game-changing moment for the Aussie star.

Courier also said that it was a smart tactic from him to break the tension of the moment and thereby help him focus.

“He is going to come over here and take care of business,” the 49-year-old said, before adding:

The ex-US star also compared the moment to when Kyrgios jokingly offered Stefanos Tsitsipas one of his shoes during last year’s Washington Open.

“The spell that Nick was under – he was angry and it just relaxed him and I am wondering if we might see a similar scenario from Nick after that gesture with the towel,” he said, before concluding:

“Nick would go on to win that match and win the tournament by the way.”

Quotes via Yahoo Sport Australia.