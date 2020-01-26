Australian Open 2020 Day 7: Match schedule, live stream, time & order of play

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its seventh day with some high profile matches scheduled for the day. The likes of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Coco Gauff are in action on Day 7 of the Grand Slam.

Highlights – John Millman vs Roger Federer

Here is the full schedule of the Day 7 of the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open 2020 Day 7 Order of Play

Rod Laver Arena

From 11:00 AM local time (8 AM SGT)

J. McEnroe/P. McEnroe v T. Muster/M. Wilander (Legends)

Not before 12 PM (9 AM SGT)

M. Sakkari (22) v P. Kvitova (7)

Not before 2 PM (11 AM SGT)

D. Schwartzman (14) v N. Djokovic (2)

Highlights – Yoshihito Nishioka vs Novak Djokovic

From 7 PM (4 PM SGT)

A. Barty (1) v A. Riske (18)

M. Fucsovics v R. Federer (3)

Margaret Court Arena

From 11 AM (8 AM SGT)

S. Hsieh (1)/B. Strycova (1) v D. Jurak/N. Stojanovic

Not before 1 PM (10 AM SGT)

M. Raonic (32) v M. Cilic

O. Jabeur v Q. Wang (27)

B. Bryan (13)/M. Bryan (13) v J. Cabal/J. Munar

Melbourne Arena

From 11 AM (8 AM SGT)

T. Haas/M. Philippoussis v J. Bjorkman/T. Johansson (Legends)

Not before 12:30 PM (9.30 AM SGT)

A. Bublik/M. Kukushkin v S. Johnson/S. Querrey

Not before 2:30 PM (11:30 PM SGT)

C. Gauff v S. Kenin (14)

Not before 4 PM (1 PM SGT)

T. Sandgren v F. Fognini (12)

You can find the complete schedule of the matches on outdoor courts here!

FOX Sports Asia will LIVE telecast the Australian Open 2020 and here’s the list of matches will be up on Day 7.