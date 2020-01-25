Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its latter phase with the fourth round matches in both the singles category scheduled for day seven and eight of the Grand Slam.

Highlights – Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff

15-year-old American sensation Coco Gauff has made her way to the fourth round of the Australian Open 2020. On her way to the fourth round, the youngster has created some huge upsets, defeating the likes of Venus Williams and defending champions Naomi Osaka.

Gauff’s third-round win came over Osaka, that too in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. Whether she manages to maintain the momentum against compatriot Sofia Kenin in the fourth round of the tournament at the Melbourne Arena remains to be seen.

Here are all the details of Gauff’s fourth-round Australian Open 2020 clash against her compatriot Sofia Kenin.

When to watch?

The Australian Open 2020 encounter between Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin will take place on January 26, 2020 and is scheduled to start not before 11.30 AM SGT. The Melbourne Arena will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from Southeast Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the Australian Open 2020 action.