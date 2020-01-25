Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its latter phase with the fourth round matches in both the singles category scheduled for day seven and eight of the Grand Slam.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic is all set for his fourth-round encounter of the year’s first Grand Slam. The Serbian tennis star will be up against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and their match will be played in the morning half at the Rod Laver Arena.

The 32-year-old has so far only dropped one set en route to defending his Australian Open title and looked like getting back to his best in the third-round win over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka. Whether he manages to make it all the away yet again remains to be seen.

Here are all the details of Djokovic’s fourth-round Australian Open 2020 clash against Diego Schwartzman.

When to watch?

The Australian Open 2020 encounter between Novak Djokovic and Diego Schwartzman will take place on January 26, 2020 and is scheduled to start not before 11 AM SGT. The Rod Laver Arena will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from Southeast Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the Australian Open 2020 action.