Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its latter phase with the fourth round matches in both the singles category scheduled for day seven and eight of the Grand Slam.

Highlights – John Millman vs Roger Federer

Roger Federer is set to face Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2020. The Swiss tennis great booked his spot in the fourth round after a gruelling five-set win over Australia’s John Millman.

Millman won the first set against the 20-time Grand Slam winner before Federer made a comeback and won the next two sets. However, the local star kept his composure to win the fourth set 6-4. The fifth set went right down to the wire and the 38-year-old ultimately prevailed after the tie-break.

Here are all the details of Federer’s fourth-round Australian Open 2020 clash against Marton Fucsovics.

When to watch?

The Australian Open 2020 encounter between Roger Federer and Marton Fucsovics will take place on January 26, 2020 and is scheduled to start not before 5.15 PM SGT. The Rod Laver Arena will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from Southeast Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the Australian Open 2020 action.