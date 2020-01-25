Nick Kyrgios heaps praise on Rafael Nadal ahead of Australian Open 2020 fourth round encounter

Local favourite Nick Kyrgios entered the fourth round of Australian Open 2020 after an emphatic five-set encounter against Karen Khachanov. Kyrgios won the encounter 6-2 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 6-7(7) 7-6(8) to confirm a fourth-round showdown against world number one Rafael Nadal.

After his victory, the Australian tennis star was quizzed about the prospect of facing Nadal in the next round. The 25-year-old was all-praise for the 19-time Grand Slam winner, terming him ‘arguably greatest of all-time’.

“Whatever happens between us, he’s an amazing player. Arguably greatest of all time. Not thinking about that right now, thinking about my legs, get an ice bath, get some food. He’s a champion. I’ll do everything I can now, hopefully I can give everything I have,” Kyrgios said.

He also opened up on his opponent Karen Khachanov’s performance in the epic third-round clash.

“He’s an absolute warrior. He’s a young kid; he’s younger than me by a year so he’s gonna have an unbelievable career. He’s going to be one to do some special things, that’s for sure. But, man, two back to back 4 hours is not easy. He’s an amazing player. He’s won some amazing titles already so it’s the beginning for him.”