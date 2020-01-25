5 most surprising results at Australian Open 2020 so far

Australian Open 2020 is now entering in the final stages where the athletes are giving their in tough conditions all in order to claim the ultimate glory. Men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic is still in the competition, however, we are going to witness a new champion in the women’s singles category.

Just like every year, there have been some surprising results in the tournament so far where a number of big names had to leave the competition at a very early stage and fans have witnessed the emergence of few of the new stars in the game.

Therefore, we are bringing you five of the most surprising results till now from the first Grand Slam of the decade.

Naomi Osaka – Australian Open 2020 Profile

Coco Gauff against Naomi Osaka (3rd Round)

America’s young tennis star Coco Gauff has arguably produced the most surprising result of the tournament so far. The 15-year-old faced the defending champion Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the third-round encounter and against all odds, emerged victorious in straight sets with the score of 6-3 and 6-4 on Friday. The result was even more surprising one considering the fact that Gauff is also taking part in the women’s doubles category as well.

Coco Gauff v Venus Williams (1st Round)

In the first round of the mega-event, Gauff produced another stellar of a result as she got the better of former world number one Venus William. The 15-year-old defeated the 39-year-old in straight sets with the score of 7-6 and 6-3. It was Gauff’s second consecutive win over Williams at the mega-events as she has already defeated the 10-time Grand Slam winner in the first-round at the Wimbledon 2019 as well.

Wang Qiang v Serena Williams (3rd Round)

China’s Wang Qiang produced an incredible performance in upsetting one of the tournament favourites Serena Williams. The 23-time Grand Slam winner suffered a shocking third-round exit while playing against the world number 29 with the score of 6-4, 6-7 and 7-5 on Friday. It was the first time since 2006 when Serena could not cement her spot in the fourth-round at the Australian Open. Qiang will now face Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the fourth-round tie on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic’s maiden Australian Open triumph – Australian Open Moments

Milos Raonic v Stefanos Tsitsipas (3rd Round)

Canada’s Milos Raonic has caused the best upset in the men’s singles category at the Australian Open 2020 thus far. The world number 35 came up against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas who was tipped as one of the underdogs for the men’s singles title this year. However, Raonic produced an outstanding display of top-class tennis and outclassed the world number six in the third-round encounter and registered a thumping win in straight sets with the score of 7-5, 6-4 and 7-6.

Yoshihito Nishioka v Dan Evans (1st Round)

Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka produce an interesting upset in the opening round of the first Grand Slam of the year. The 24-year-old started the tournament as unseeded but defeated Britain’s current number one Daniel Evans in the first-round in straight sets with the score of 6-4, 6-3 and 6-5. Nishioka’s journey eventually came to an end in the third-round where he was defeated by defending champion Djokovic in straight sets with the score of 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2.