WATCH: Crowd brawl disrupts start of Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov Australian Open encounter

Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov are currently involved in an intense third-round Australian Open 2020 encounter at the Melbourne Arena. But the start of the all-important encounter was disrupted by a crowd fight which erupted in the stands moments before the start of the match.

Two spectators can be seen exchanging blows before other fans stepped in to separate the two. Security then removed at least one spectator from the arena, according to reports in news.com.au.

Here’s the video of the incident:

“It was a bit of a punch-on,’’ witness Alex Nikolaou told The Herald Sun. “I don’t know what started it. All I heard was screaming across the court. There were all these people trying to separate the two.”

Kyrgios had voluntarily asked the Australian Open organisers to schedule all three of his matches this week at the Melbourne Arena. If the Australian tennis star goes on to win the match, he will face world number 1 Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the Grand Slam.