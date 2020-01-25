Rafael Nadal gives interesting analysis of Roger Federer vs John Millman after Australian Open 2020 third-round win

World no.1 Rafael Nadal stormed into the fourth round of Australian Open 2020 with yet another straight-sets win. The Spaniard got the better of compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to book a spot in the fourth round of the Grand Slam, where he can potentially face local star Nick Kyrgios.

Nadal ‘doesn’t care’ about Kyrgios Rafa impression

After the match, the 33-year-old opened up on the interesting Roger Federer vs John Millman encounter, which kept him up until 1 AM on the night before his third-round match. Nadal gave an interesting analysis of the enthralling five-setter, which Federer won 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

“I watch almost everything, yeah,” Nadal revealed in hs post-match press conference. “I did room service yesterday. I don’t know, I finish my lunch very late, so I decided to stay in the room. I was watching some series, on and off with the match. But I watched a lot of it.

“Honestly, my feeling is an analysis that is not correct because when you are 8-4 in the tiebreak, of course if you win six points, is obviously you didn’t make an unforced error. At the same time have been a good match for Millman.

“I don’t want to analyse the match for the last six points, honestly. Has been a good match for Millman. Roger, I think, played a little bit up and down. But in the fifth he started to push when he was break down. I think he started to play very aggressive.

“The last six points, if you analyse the last six points, I think John made couple of mistakes honestly. He was not missing balls, and then he missed with his two serves, two long balls. With the 8-7, I think Roger did a small slice down the line.

“Even John had the chance to hit the passing shot with his forehand. Was long, too. Anything could happen, but Federer is Federer.”

“Federer is Federer” 🍽️ x 🎾@RafaelNadal said he spent Friday night in, with room service & Federer vs Millman on the 📺. Sounds like he didn’t miss a beat!#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/HrGQDJsNkw — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2020

“I don’t like losing to people that are younger than me” – Osaka on loss to Gauff