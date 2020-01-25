Rafael Nadal reveals how Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic rivalry helps him become better player

World number one Rafael Nadal has revealed that rivalry against Swiss star Roger Federer and current world number one Novak Djokovic has helped him in becoming a better player. The Spaniard registered a comprehensive third-round win against fellow countryman Pablo Carreño Busta at the Australian Open 2020 with the score of 6-1, 6-2 and 6-4 in Melbourne on Saturday.

After the match, Nadal was asked by the presenter whether he feels that there is a positive impact on his game because of having a rivalry against the two greats of the game.

The 32-year-old responded—as cited by Tennis World USA—by saying that even though he wants to keep on improving himself, but a rivalry against players like Federer and Djokovic certainly helps him in becoming a better player.

“Well I always I want to think that I am improving because of my personal motivation and not because of others,” said Nadal. “But it is true that when you have some unbelievable opponents in front of you, it is a little bit clear because you can see how good they are, what things they are doing better than you so you know exactly what you need to in order to become a better player.”

Nadal will now face one out of Australia’s Nick Kyrgios or Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the fourth-round of the mega-event on Monday.