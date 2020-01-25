5 greatest Roger Federer comebacks of all time

Swiss star Roger Federer has produced several great performances over the years which is why he is one of the most famous tennis players in the world. One of those performances came in the match against Australia’s John Millman during the third at the Australian Open 2020 on Friday where the former world number one was looking down and out in the fifth-set super tie-breaker after falling behind with the score of 8-4.

However, Federer showed why he has won 20 Grand Slams in his career as he won six consecutive points and cemented his spot in the fourth-round at the first Grand Slam of the year.

Here, we are bringing you five of Federer’s greatest comeback of all-time during his illustrious career.

Against Nadal at 2005 Miami Masters

In 2005, Federer produced one of the greatest comebacks of his career, that too at a very early stage. The Swiss star faced young Rafael Nadal in the final of the Miami Masters in front of more than 13,000 spectators who looked in great form and won the first two sets comprehensively. However, in the third set, Federer made a comeback on the tie-break and further went on to win the match with the score of 2–6, 6–7(4–7), 7–6(7–5), 6–3 and 6–1.

Against Tommy Haas at 2009 French Open

In the 2009 French Open, Federer became the favourite to lift his maiden Grand Slam in Paris with Rafael Nadal suffering a shocking defeat in the third-round against the 23rd seed Robin Söderling. However, the Swiss tennis star faced an unseeded Germany’s Tommy Haas in the fourth-round of the mega-event which turned out to be one of the greatest matches in the competition’s history. Haas looked completely in control after winning the first two sets but the former world number one came back and secured a thrilling win in five-sets with the score of 6-7 (4-7), 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 and 6-2. Federer further went on to win his only French Open title by beating Söderling in straight sets in the final.

Against Del Potro at 2012 French Open

In the 2012 edition of the French Open, Federer came up against world number nine Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro in one of the tournament’s all-time classic. The 31-year-old cruised to a two-set lead but the Swiss star made another grand come back and ended up winning the match with the score of 3-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-0 and 6-3. However, Federer went on to lose the semi-finals against current world number two Novak Djokovic in straight sets with the score of 4-6, 5-7 and 3-6.

Against Gael Monfils at 2014 US Open 2014

In 2014, Federer had an epic encounter against France’s Gael Monfils in the quarterfinals at the US Open. The world number 20 went on to win the first two sets comprehensively with the score of 6-4 and 6-3. However, Federer used his experience to good effect and eventually emerged victorious with the overall score of 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 and 6-2. However, Federer went on to lose the semifinals clash against Marin Cilic in straight sets with the score of 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4.

Against Marin Cilic at 2016 Wimbledon

In 2016, Federer produced arguably his greatest comeback in the career while playing on his favourite grass-court. The Swiss tennis star was two sets down in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon against Croatia’s Marin Cilic but found a way to turn things around and emerged victorious in the five-setter with the score of 6-7 (4-7), 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (11-9), 6-3. However, the 38-year-old went on to lose at the last-four stage against world number six Milos Raonic in another five-setter with the score of 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 5-7, 3-6