On Friday night, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer defeated Australian star John Millman in a five-set thriller at the ongoing Australian Open 2020, to progress to the fourth round of the competition.

Overall, the scoresheet read 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 in the former World No.1’s favour as he won the second, third and fifth sets after losing the first and fourth sets. The second and fifth sets ended in tie-breakers.

The super tie-breaker at the end of the fifth set was the best part of the match, as Federer was initially trailing behind at 4-8, before hitting six points in a row to beat Millman by a whisker. After the game, the Swiss maestro himself admitted that the 30-year-old gave him a very tough time.

Meanwhile, the 20-time Grand Slam winner himself revealed what was going through his mind, while playing the super tie-break.

He said: "I mean, at the moment itself, it's very gruelling and very, at times, very disappointing, you know, that you are in situations where, I don't know, you get broken in the fifth or you're down in the super breaker and lose the first set. It's not a big deal yet, to be honest." "That's when you really start wondering, you know, like why couldn't I close this match earlier and all these things?" "Then all of a sudden you turn the whole thing around within, like, two minutes and it was so worthwhile, you know, everything that I have gone through."