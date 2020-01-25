On Friday night, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer defeated Australian star John Millman in a five-set thriller at the ongoing Australian Open 2020, to progress to the fourth round of the competition.
Overall, the scoresheet read 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 in the former World No.1’s favour as he won the second, third and fifth sets after losing the first and fourth sets. The second and fifth sets ended in tie-breakers.
The super tie-breaker at the end of the fifth set was the best part of the match, as Federer was initially trailing behind at 4-8, before hitting six points in a row to beat Millman by a whisker. After the game, the Swiss maestro himself admitted that the 30-year-old gave him a very tough time.
Meanwhile, the 20-time Grand Slam winner himself revealed what was going through his mind, while playing the super tie-break.
He said: “I mean, at the moment itself, it’s very gruelling and very, at times, very disappointing, you know, that you are in situations where, I don’t know, you get broken in the fifth or you’re down in the super breaker and lose the first set. It’s not a big deal yet, to be honest.”
“That’s when you really start wondering, you know, like why couldn’t I close this match earlier and all these things?”
“Then all of a sudden you turn the whole thing around within, like, two minutes and it was so worthwhile, you know, everything that I have gone through.”
“I think if I do play tennis it’s because of winning titles, trying to win as many matches as possible, enjoy myself out on court but also being in epic matches like this. Doesn’t always have to be finals, I guess.”
“As long as the crowds are into it, you have a great battle with an opponent who you really admire and respect, it’s a good feeling.”
“I’m happy I had that match tonight. I hope I would feel the same way also if I would have lost, to be honest.”
