On Friday night, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer defeated Australian star John Millman in a five-set thriller at the ongoing Australian Open 2020, to progress to the fourth round of the competition.

Overall, the scoresheet read 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 in the former World No.1’s favour as he won the second, third and fifth sets after losing the first and fourth sets. The second and fifth sets ended in tie-breakers.

The super tie-breaker at the end of the fifth set was the best part of the match, as Federer was initially trailing behind at 4-8, before hitting six points in a row to beat Millman by a whisker. After the game, the Swiss maestro himself admitted that the 30-year-old gave him a very tough time.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old also urged Aussie fans to back Nick Kyrgios during his ongoing Australian Open campaign.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion who faced Kyrgios in the “Rally for Relief” exhibition ahead of the tournament, also praised him: “I know his city (Canberra) has been affected (by the Australian bushfires) and he looked very emotional going out during and after.

“I hope he gets a lot of support this week because he is also one of the guys who got the ball rolling, like so many other Aussie players,” he added further, before concluding:

“It was just nice to be on the court with him”.

Quotes via Tennis World USA.

