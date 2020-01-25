Former world number one reveals who will end as ‘the greatest’ out of Big Three

Former world number one Boris Becker has expressed his opinion that Swiss tennis star Roger Federer will finish as the greatest men’s tennis player in the history of the sport. The Swiss tennis star secured his spot in the fourth-round at the Australian Open 2020 after beating the local favourite John Millman in a thrilling five-set encounter with the score of 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6 and 7-6 in Melbourne on Friday.

It was Federer’s 100th win at the Australian Open and he became the first player ever to register 100 victories in two different Grand Slams after already achieving the feat at Wimbledon in 2019.

Becker, while talking at the Eurosport as cited by Tennishead, expressed his opinion that regardless whoever ends up winning more Grand Slam titles, Federer will be the ‘greatest’ ever in the history of men’s tennis.

“I don’t think the numbers of Roger Federer will ever be surpassed,” said Becker who has worked as a coach of current world number two Novak Djokovic from 2013 to 2016. “Of course, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic are well on their way, but 100 victories in Australia, 101 in Wimbledon, that’s unbelievable. Amazing. It is often said “the GOAT”, the greatest of all time, now it is clear that is Roger Federer.”

Federer has won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career—most by any player in the history of men’s singles tennis.

However, current world number one Nadal is just one behind on the second-spot with 19 major titles whereas Djokovic has 16 titles to his name.