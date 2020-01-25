Coco Gauff reveals what Roger Federer said after her victory over Naomi Osaka at Australian Open 2020

Young American tennis stat Coco Gauff has revealed what Swiss tennis star Roger Federer said to her after she defeated the world number three Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open 2020. The 15-year-old caused one of the biggest upset at the first Grand Slam of the year when she defeated the defending champion in the third-round with the score of 6-3 and 6-4 in Melbourne on Friday.

Gauff, while talking to the media after the match as cited by Tennis World USA, revealed that she met with the 20-time Grand Slam winner before seeing her parents after the victory.

“Roger was the third person I saw after my match today,” she said. “Actually, today I still haven’t seen my parents. I saw Roger first and Alessandro (marketing coach) and Tony (Godsick). He (Roger) told me ‘Congrats’ and I was like ‘Thank you!’.”

Gauff further went on to explain the personality of the Swiss tennis star by stating: “He’s a nice person, not just to me. I see him with other players as well. He’s that type of guy you just — no matter how many times you speak to him — kind of acknowledge his whole presence and what he’s done on the court and off the court.”

Gauff will now face fellow American Sofia Kenin in the fourth-round of the mega event on Sunday.