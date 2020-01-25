On Friday night, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer defeated Australian star John Millman in a five-set thriller at the ongoing Australian Open 2020, to progress to the fourth round of the competition.

Overall, the scoresheet read 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 in the former World No.1’s favour as he won the second, third and fifth sets after losing the first and fourth sets. The second and fifth sets ended in tie-breakers.

The super tie-breaker at the end of the fifth set was the best part of the match, as Federer was initially trailing behind at 4-8, before hitting six points in a row to beat Millman by a whisker. After the game, the Swiss maestro himself admitted that the 30-year-old gave him a very tough time.

Meanwhile, former World No.1 and seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander revealed that Federer may have gotten inspiration from Novak Djokovic on how to beat the Aussie star in the final tie-breaker.

At the All England Club last summer, Federer and Djokovic drew 12-12 in the final set and a Championship tiebreak was needed to identify a winner. Eventually, the Serbia international came out on top after his opponent spurred two match points.

And Wilander says that he believes that the 38-year-old learned a grave lesson that evening and used the experience to come from 8-4 down in the tiebreak against Millman.

“This is what he gets in return for not winning Wimbledon last year after having two match points against Novak Djokovic,” the Swede told Eurosport.

“He wins this one instead because this took a lot of guts, a lot of creativity. Millman was on fire.”

The 55-year-old also said that the showdown will be forever etched in the memory of the 38-year-old.

“I think you get a lot of confidence from winning a match like that. I really don’t know if fatigue matters too much for a guy like Roger Federer at this stage of the tournament,” he explained, before adding:

“This is a match that will go down in his mind when he retires he’s going to remember this match even though it was just a third round.”

Quotes via Express.