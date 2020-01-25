Ball girl Anita opens up about experience of meeting with Rafael Nadal at Australian Open 2020

Young ball girl Anita has opened up about the experience of meeting with the world number one Rafael Nadal during the Australian Open 2020. The 13-year-old was hit on her face by the Spaniard’s shot during his second-round tie against Argentina’s Federico Delbonis during the first Grand Slam of the year on Thursday.

Nadal rushed to see if the ball girl was fine—a gesture which has earned him a lot of plaudits from fans all over the world.

Anita, while talking at the Weekend Today on Saturday show as cited by Daily Mail, expressed her admirations for the act of the 33-year-old during the match.

‘It was really nice,” she said. “He was concerned enough to ask me if I was okay and to check on me because most players, I don’t think they would do that or show that much concern. He stopped the whole match just came over to see if I was okay which is really nice.”

Nadal went on to meet with Anita and her family on Friday and posted a picture with her on his official Twitter account.

Talking about the meetup with the 19-time Grand Slam winner, Anita revealed that she was excited to meet her ‘favourite’ player and was also surprised to see that the Spaniard had time to meet her despite his busy schedule.

“His schedule is extremely busy so I don’t know how he made time to talk with me,” she added. “I really appreciate that. It was an amazing moment. I was extremely excited because I had finally gotten to meet my favourite tennis player like really close up. I can’t believe it. He’s my favourite tennis player so I never expected this at all.”