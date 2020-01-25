On Friday night, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer defeated Australian star John Millman in a five-set thriller at the ongoing Australian Open 2020, to progress to the fourth round of the competition.

Overall, the scoresheet read 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 in the former World No.1’s favour as he won the second, third and fifth sets after losing the first and fourth sets. The second and fifth sets ended in tie-breakers.

The super tie-breaker at the end of the fifth set was the best part of the match, as Federer was initially trailing behind at 4-8, before hitting six points in a row to beat Millman by a whisker. After the game, the Swiss maestro himself admitted that the 30-year-old gave him a very tough time.

And on Saturday, Federer also lashed out at critics after they questioned his unusual number of unforced errors during his win over Millman.

The 38-year-old made an uncharacteristic 82 unforced errors and his forehand was wayward for the majority of the match, as some of them pointed out.

However, Federer has dismissed the statistic while speaking to reporters at Melbourne.

“I mean, honestly, nothing against the statistics people, but over a four-hour match you’re going to hit unforced errors,” he said, before adding:

“What is an unforced error? Is it when it comes at 120Ks an hour or 135 or you’re on the stretch?”

“So for me, he pushed me to go for more. You know me, I’m not going to hold back and just rally all the time. I will always try to make plays, and for that, I will miss some.”

“Of course sometimes I wish I could have maybe hit a few more winners instead of unforced errors, but, you know, it shows how slow the courts can be, as well, you know, how many rallies get created, how he didn’t serve and volley once.”

“I served and volleyed maybe what, 10 times? Five times? It’s that crazy at these moments,” he explained further, before concluding:

“When you can come in and you play serve and volley and, you know, volley errors don’t count I don’t think ever and rally errors always count. So there you go.”

