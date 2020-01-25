Australian Open |

John Millman opens up following heartbreaking loss against Roger Federer at Australian Open

On Friday night, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer defeated Australian star John Millman in a five-set thriller at the ongoing Australian Open 2020, to progress to the fourth round of the competition.

Overall, the scoresheet read 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 in the former World No.1’s favour as he won the second, third and fifth sets after losing the first and fourth sets. The second and fifth sets ended in tie-breakers.

The super tie-breaker at the end of the fifth set was the best part of the match, as Federer was initially trailing behind at 4-8, before hitting six points in a row to beat Millman by a whisker. After the game, the Swiss maestro himself admitted that the 30-year-old gave him a very tough time.

Meanwhile, Millman himself opened up following his narrow defeat.

“If you watched to get up to 8/4, I hit a running forehand line pass, a running forehand cross pass, a stop volley that I was probably dead to rights to make,” he said.

“Then Roger made it tough. I don’t know. That’s what the best players, I guess, do.”

“It’s not as if it was double faults or first-ball errors. I went after it,” he added further.

“At 8/8, I had a chance, he played a pretty good volley, I’m running full tilt. Missed one line. Again, that would have been a pretty good pass.”

“Then I played a great point, I think, at 8/9 and he picks the right way. What do you do, you know?”

“[I didn’t do much wrong, but] it still hurts, to be honest with you. [I would] probably rather lose it like 10/5 or something, Obviously, it would have been great to have served an ace and had a few [match points] and put it to bed,” the World No.47 concluded.

Quotes via ATPTour.

