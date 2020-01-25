On Friday night, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer defeated Australian star John Millman in a five-set thriller at the ongoing Australian Open 2020, to progress to the fourth round of the competition.

Millman beat Federer 6-4 in the first set, before the 38-year-old staged a comeback by winning the second and third sets 7-6 and 6-4 respectively. Millman then claimed the fourth set 6-4 to extend the game to the first set, which then went to the super tie-breaker where Federer scored 10 points as opposed to his opponent’s 8.

Overall, the scoresheet read 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 in the former World No.1’s favour.

The super tie-breaker was the best part of the match, as Federer was initially trailing behind at 4-8, before hitting six points in a row to beat Millman by a whisker. After the game, the Swiss maestro himself admitted that the 30-year-old gave him a very tough time.

Meanwhile, it is to be understood that the Australian should have had a massive advantage in the form of home support, but that did not happen as Federer had his fair share of fans as well, watching the game at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

And after his defeat, many Aussie fans took to social media during the match to complain about the crowd not giving their local hope enough support, some of them even labelling the crowd ‘a disgrace’.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions right below:

An Aust crowd backing Federer over Millman is a shame this tournament will never quite get over #AusOpen — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) January 24, 2020

This Rod Laver crowd needs to give itself an uppercut. This is an Aussie on the verge of beating one of the greatest tennis players in history. Get behind Millman. #AUSOpen20 — Joel Dry (@JoelDry7) January 24, 2020

Gutted for Millman! He gave it his all and fell just short. Embarrassed by that crowd tonight. I will never comprehend how you can cheer much louder for a guy from another country regardless of how good he is. Well done Fed but wowee,

Millman, great effort 🙁 — brad davidson (@braddavo) January 24, 2020

Absolute disgrace that an Aussie crowd is cheering Federer over Millman. #AusOpen — Jake Bozinovski 🐝⚫️⚪️ (@TheRealBozza1) January 24, 2020

Can’t believe I’m hearing commentators speaking about the “split” crowd in Federer VS Millman. I was there. It was 90/10 in favor of Federer. Feel for Millman here. — Alex Theodoridis (@AlexTheodorid1s) January 24, 2020

Well done Roger, would have been hard to see you lose.. But why wasn’t the crowd support behind Millman. An Aussie and the loudest cheers were coming when Fed got in front 🤦🏻‍♂️ Great battle! #AusOpen #Millman #Federer #AustralianOpen — Tim Robinson (@timrobinsonfox) January 24, 2020

Absolute joke by the Australian crowd there. I get the Federer bandwagon, but that doesn’t sit well with me at all. Get behind our own, an underdog at that, who put in a colossal shift over four hours. Great effort by Millman, so unlucky in the end #AusOpen — Jack Alfonso (@jackalfonso98) January 24, 2020

That was one of the absolute all-time classics between Federer and Millman. Roger too good in the end but couldn’t be any prouder of Millman tonight as an Australian. Who knows maybe if the Rod Laver Arena crowd supported the AUSSIE he may have gotten over the line. #AusOpen — Jack Powell (@JackPowell43) January 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the vanquished world no.47 himself had his say after the 20-time Grand Slam winner narrowly beat him to advance to the next round of the Australian Open.

“I love the support,” Millman said, before adding:

“Roger [Federer] probably had a little bit more tonight.”

“There was a guy trying to heckle me, calling me a few things, and then I called him something back,” he said.