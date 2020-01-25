Australian Open |

John Millman fans slam Australian Open crowd for Roger Federer-friendly approach

On Friday night, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer defeated Australian star John Millman in a five-set thriller at the ongoing Australian Open 2020, to progress to the fourth round of the competition.

Millman beat Federer 6-4 in the first set, before the 38-year-old staged a comeback by winning the second and third sets 7-6 and 6-4 respectively. Millman then claimed the fourth set 6-4 to extend the game to the first set, which then went to the super tie-breaker where Federer scored 10 points as opposed to his opponent’s 8.

Overall, the scoresheet read 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 in the former World No.1’s favour.

The super tie-breaker was the best part of the match, as Federer was initially trailing behind at 4-8, before hitting six points in a row to beat Millman by a whisker. After the game, the Swiss maestro himself admitted that the 30-year-old gave him a very tough time.

Meanwhile, it is to be understood that the Australian should have had a massive advantage in the form of home support, but that did not happen as Federer had his fair share of fans as well, watching the game at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

And after his defeat, many Aussie fans took to social media during the match to complain about the crowd not giving their local hope enough support, some of them even labelling the crowd ‘a disgrace’.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions right below:

Meanwhile, the vanquished world no.47 himself had his say after the 20-time Grand Slam winner narrowly beat him to advance to the next round of the Australian Open.

“I love the support,” Millman said, before adding:

“Roger [Federer] probably had a little bit more tonight.”

“There was a guy trying to heckle me, calling me a few things, and then I called him something back,” he said.

