On Friday night, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer defeated Australian star John Millman in a five-set thriller at the ongoing Australian Open 2020, to progress to the fourth round of the competition.

Millman beat Federer 6-4 in the first set, before the 38-year-old staged a comeback by winning the second and third sets 7-6 and 6-4 respectively. Millman then claimed the fourth set 6-4 to extend the game to the first set, which then went to the super tie-breaker where Federer scored 10 points as opposed to his opponent’s 8.

Overall, the scoresheet read 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 in the former World No.1’s favour.

The super tie-breaker was the best part of the match, as Federer was initially trailing behind at 4-8, before hitting six points in a row to beat Millman by a whisker. After the game, the Swiss maestro himself admitted that the 30-year-old gave him a very tough time.

Meanwhile, former professional tennis player and coach Sven Groeneveld has accused Millman of trying out an “illegal” trick to increase the intensity of his serve.

The Netherlands international and former coach of players like Maria Sharapova and Ana Ivanovic has alleged that the Australian was rolling the ball on his wet shirt, in an attempt to increase the speed of his serve.

Groenveld addressed the issue via his Twitter account on Friday. Check out his post as shared right below:

“Millman applying the old trick in speeding up the first serve by rolling the ball on his (I assume) wet shirt before he serves? Is that legal in tennis?” the 54-year-old asked, as you can see.

Later, an independent tennis development consultancy named ‘SETS’ also pointed out that although such a rule is not present in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) rulebooks, the USTA (United States Tennis Association) has recognized the situation and has also named it illegal and unethical:

ITF Rules don’t specifically mention it but USTA rules do and states this pic.twitter.com/D9Zz9ik4mK — SETS (@SETS_Consulting) January 24, 2020

