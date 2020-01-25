Australian Open 2020 Day 6: Match schedule, live stream, time & order of play

The Australian Open 2020 is now set to enter its sixth day of action. Superstars like Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will be in action on Day 6 of the Grand Slam.

Here is the full schedule of the Day 6 of the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open 2020 Day 6 Order of Play

Rod Laver Arena

From 00:00 am

A. Pavlyuchenkova (30) v Ka. Pliskova (2)

Not before 1:30 am

Y. Putintseva v S. Halep (4)

R. Nadal (1) v P. Carreno Busta (27)

From 8:00 am

E. Svitolina (5) v G. Muguruza

D. Medvedev (4) v A. Popyrin

Margaret Court Arena

From 00:00 am

C. Giorgi v A. Kerber (17)

B. Bencic (6) v A. Kontaveit (28)

Not before 3:00 am

T. Fritz (29) v D. Thiem (5)

From 8:00 am

F. Verdasco v A. Zverev (7)

Z. Diyas v K. Bertens (9)

Melbourne Arena

From 00:00 am

M. Bahrami/F. Santoro v W. Ferreira/G. Ivanisevic (legends match)

Not before 2:00 am

G. Monfils (10) v E. Gulbis

E. Mertens (16) v C. Bellis

Not before 7:50 am

N. Kyrgios (23) v K. Khachanov (16)

1573 Arena

From 00:00 am

J. Duckworth/M. Polmans v W. Koolhof (5)/N. Mektic (5)

Not before 1:30 am

D. Vekic (19) v I. Swiatek

D. Goffin (11) v A. Rublev (17)

I. Swiatek/L. Kubot v E. Perez/L. Saville

Court 3

From 00:00 am

D. Jurak/N. Stojanovic v M. Inglis/K. McPhee

A. Barty/J. Goerges v T. Babos (2)/K. Mladenovic (2)

Not before 2:30 am

S. Johnson/S. Querrey v J. Murray (14)/N. Skupski (14)

D. Hantuchova/M. Navratilova v J. Dokic/D. Safina (legends match)

Not before 6:30 am

J. Isner (19) v S. Wawrinka (15)

