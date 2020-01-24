John Millman aims swipe at Roger Federer fan after Australian Open exit

After crashing out of the Australian Open 2020 following a hotly-contested third-round clash against Roger Federer, John Millman took a dig at one of the Swiss legend’s fans who sledged him throughout the game.

The crowd in the Rod Laver Arena was divided almost equally as Millman’s supporters took on Federer’s fans while the duo locked horns against each other in the court.

Among the former World No.1’s supporters was a very persistent man, who tried to get under the Australian’s skin with a series of shouts.

“There was a guy trying to heckle me, calling me a few things, and then I called him something back,” he said after the game.

“I love the support, Roger [Federer] probably had a little bit more tonight.”

“I love playing in Australia. We don’t get to do it too much. Puts us at a real disadvantage throughout the year that we don’t get to play too much in Australia.”

“I think Australians are at a disadvantage because of that. I try to make the most of it when I’m back here.”

“Very grateful that everyone stayed and watched the battle and, you know, some of them got behind me (smiling).”

Federer produced a stunning comeback as he turned around an 8-4 deficit in the Super Tie-break to win 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

“Yeah, but it still hurts, to be honest with you, yeah,” Millman further added.

“Probably rather lose it like 10-5 or something. Obviously would have been great to have served an ace and have a few matches and put it to bed.”

“It didn’t happen. You know, shit, I played some all right tennis to get there, to that stage.

“I could have gone away easily in tt fourth set. Roger was playing pretty well. Had the momentum. I thought I turned it around pretty well.”

