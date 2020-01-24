Earlier on Friday, Roger Federer completed what would go down as one of the best-ever wins by any tennis player in the modern era, as he defeated John Millman in a five-set thriller in the third round of the ongoing Australian Open.

After losing the first set 4-6, the 38-year-old came back to win two sets 7-6, 6-4 back-to-back before Millman won the fourth set 6-4.

The match then went into the fifth set and at one point, the scoresheet read 6-6 before Federer won the game on super-tiebreak.

The super-tiebreak was equally competitive, with the former World No.1 initially trailing 4-8 before scoring six points in a row to win the game, set and the match.

After the game, Federer praised the Super Tie-Breaker rule and gave it some credit for his victory.

“Oh God, it was tough,” he told former World No. 1 Jim Courier in an on-court post-match interview.

“Thank God it was a Match Tie-break, otherwise I would have lost this one.”

“Where to start? I think John played a great match… He is a great fighter, a good guy and it came down to the wire at the end,” he added further.

“A bit of luck maybe goes one way. I had to stay so focused, take the right decision. He was doing all that stuff at the beginning of the Match Tie-break, coming up with the goods and I thought, ‘Okay, I guess I tried.’“

“I didn’t play too bad after all and I was getting ready to explain myself in the press conference… What a match and John deserves over half of this one,” the 20-time Grand Slam winner concluded.

Quotes via ATPTour.com.