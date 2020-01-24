Just a few minutes ago, Roger Federer completed what would go down as one of the best-ever wins by any tennis player in the modern era, as he defeated John Millman in a five-set thriller in the third round of the ongoing Australian Open.

After losing the first set 4-6, the 38-year-old came back to win two sets 7-6, 6-4 back-to-back before Millman won the fourth set 6-4.

The match then went into the fifth set and at one point, the scoresheet read 6-6 before Federer won the game on super-tiebreak.

The super-tiebreak was equally competitive, with the former World No.1 initially trailing 4-8 before scoring six points in a row to win the game, set and the match.

It was 12:48 am local time at Melbourne when the match ended, but that did not stop fans from celebrating with joy as Federer extended his stint at the Australian Open 2020 by at least one more game.

The Swiss Maestro survives 👊@rogerfederer outlasts a spirited John Millman 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 4-6 7-6(8) to reach the fourth round at the #AusOpen for the 18th time.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/wuMb4U1aBO — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020

Meanwhile, check out some of the best Twitter reactions on the game, from the fans:

Imagine winning 100 matches each at the Wimbledon & #AusOpen . Most players struggle to even make that many appearances in all Grand Slams combined. #Federer — Shiv (@ForwardDefence) January 24, 2020

That one is goingt o hurt…A Lot. Was hoping #Millman could hang on, but to get to 10 points against #Federer… Tough ask. 😕 #AusOpen — ULTM8SerenaWilliamsf (@ultm8swfans) January 24, 2020

OMG! That is unbelievable what i saw. One of the best match of the #AusOpen2020 . How the way this match finished that is still in my mind. Roger Federer at his best. #Federer shows his real class in really pressure situation against Millman. 4 hours long Great match! #AusOpen — Rahul Wadhwani (@WadhwaniRahul1) January 24, 2020

#Federer is just something else. The mental strength to come from 8-4 down after nearly 4 hours of playing and then hit 6 in a row to win, is simply incredible. The best find a way.#Millman can hold is head extremely high, they put on a hell of a show. #AusOpen #AusOpen2020 — Bo Jangles Gavigan (@JanglesGavigan) January 24, 2020

I’ll take six straight tiebreak points to yank victory from defeat’s ugly, hungry jaws, though! Federer’s desire at age 38 makes the current gen’s white flags look extra wimpy, though. I’m looking at you today, Stef Tsitsipas.#AusOpen #Federer https://t.co/BF1JHnOfl6 — Len Lumbers (@thegoldenyear) January 24, 2020

What an incredible match.. Federer prevails after being down at 4-8 in 5th set tie break and to come back and win it 10-8 #AusOpen #Federer 👌👍 — Rahul (@winit23) January 24, 2020

What a ludicrous match. Incredible fight from Millman but those last few points to bring up win #100 were too good. Only one Roger Federer🐐#AusOpen #AO2020 #Federer https://t.co/ABuFvSmveI — Aaryan (@Aaryan_P5) January 24, 2020

What a match that was!

He was 4-8 down in the final set tiebreaker and won it 10-8. #GOAT 🐐#RF #Roger #Federer #AusOpen — Ali Appleseed (@ali_appleseed) January 24, 2020

Unbelievable game one of the best game in @AustralianOpen by Roger Federer. Fantastic Federer he is made for tennis age doesn't matter when you can play tennis like this it doesn't matter you win grand slam or not if you play like this we will forever watch you. #Federer #AusOpen — Shubham dalmia (@Shubhamdalmia5) January 24, 2020

Just 🐐 things — 𝕽𝖔𝖘𝖘 (@VuckArsenal) January 24, 2020

Regardless of opponents, only @rogerfederer can turn tennis into an Italian opera. The moments, suspense, drama. Phewww… — Not Your Blue-Eyed Dude (@iqmalhisham) January 24, 2020

Amazing what a star 🌟 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 — mariegarratt (@mariegarratt) January 24, 2020

GREATEST OF ALL TIME. — Mr TV Australia (@MrTVAus) January 24, 2020

“Oh God, it was tough,” the 20-time Grand Slam winner told Jim Courier in an on-court post-match interview.

“Where to start? I think John [Millman] played a great match… He is a great fighter, a good guy and it came down to the wire at the end.”

“Thank God it was a Match Tie-break, otherwise I would have lost this one,” he added further.