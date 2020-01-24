Australian Open |

Twitter erupts as Roger Federer survives tiebreak scare against John Millman

Just a few minutes ago, Roger Federer completed what would go down as one of the best-ever wins by any tennis player in the modern era, as he defeated John Millman in a five-set thriller in the third round of the ongoing Australian Open.

After losing the first set 4-6, the 38-year-old came back to win two sets 7-6, 6-4 back-to-back before Millman won the fourth set 6-4.

The match then went into the fifth set and at one point, the scoresheet read 6-6 before Federer won the game on super-tiebreak.

The super-tiebreak was equally competitive, with the former World No.1 initially trailing 4-8 before scoring six points in a row to win the game, set and the match.

It was 12:48 am local time at Melbourne when the match ended, but that did not stop fans from celebrating with joy as Federer extended his stint at the Australian Open 2020 by at least one more game.

Meanwhile, check out some of the best Twitter reactions on the game, from the fans:

https://twitter.com/steph_983/status/1220710285490573318?s=20

“Oh God, it was tough,” the 20-time Grand Slam winner told Jim Courier in an on-court post-match interview.

“Where to start? I think John [Millman] played a great match… He is a great fighter, a good guy and it came down to the wire at the end.”

“Thank God it was a Match Tie-break, otherwise I would have lost this one,”  he added further.

