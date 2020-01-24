5 times Serena Williams suffered shocking exit from Grand Slams

Former world number one Serena Williams’ journey at the Australian Open 2020 came to an abrupt end on Friday when suffered a shocking defeat against China’s Wang Qiang in Melbourne on Friday. The 38-year-old was the second-best in the match against the current world number 29 during the first Grand Slam of the year where the final score was 6-4, 6-7 and 7-5.

Williams is one of the most successful players in the history of women’s singles tennis as she has already won 23 Grand Slams in her career which is why there is no surprise when she starts a mega-event as a top contender.

However, the defeat on Friday was also not the first time when the current world number nine had to exit a mega-event at an early stage.

Therefore, we are bringing you a list of five of those instances when Williams ended up losing before the quarterfinals stage during a Grand Slam event.

#5 Third-round exit at Wimbledon 2005

In the 2005 edition of the Wimbledon, the current world number nine suffered a shocking defeat against fellow American Jill Craybas in the third-round in straight sets with the score of 6-3 and 7-6. The defeat was a very surprising one especially considering the fact that Williams reached in three back-to-back finals of the same competition from 2002 onwards and won on two occasions.

#4 Third-round exit at Australian Open 2006

Australian Open 2006 also brought a surprising downfall in Williams career where she suffered a third-round exit while playing against Slovakia’s Daniela Hantuchová in straight sets with the score of 6-1 and 7-6. Williams started the tournament as a favourite considering that she was defending her women’s singles title which she won in 2005 by beating fellow American Lindsay Davenport with the score of 2-6, 6-3 and 6-0.

#3 Fourth-round exit at Wimbledon 2011

Wimbledon 2011 probably was the biggest upset Williams has faced in her career. The 38-year-old was at the prime of her game during that time and won four Grand Slams in the last two years. However, in the 2011 edition of Wimbledon, Williams suffered a fourth-round exit while playing against world number nine Marion Bartoli as she emerged victorious in straight sets with the score of 6-3 and 7-6. However, Williams went on to secure two tournament triumphs—WTA Tour Bank of the West Classic and WTA Rogers Cup—following her dismal performance at the Wimbledon.

#2 Second-round exit French Open 2014

In the French Open 2014, Williams’ performance was under-par to say the least. The American tennis started the competition as a defending champion but suffered as second-round defeat against former world number one Garbiñe Muguruza in straight sets with the score of 6-2 and 6-2.

#1 First-round exit at French Open 2012

French Open 2012 produced another surprising moment in Williams’ career as she suffered a first-round exit against the former world number 16 France’s Virginie Razzano with the score of 4-6, 7-6 and 6-3. It is the only time till date in her illustrious career when Williams suffered a first-round exit from any Grand Slam event. The 38-year-old came into the tournament by winning two out of the last three WTA competitions—WTA Mutua Madrilena Madrid Open and WTA Tour Family Circle Cup—but could not bring her best performance on the court in Paris.